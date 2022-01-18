Endress+Hauser launches advanced clamp-on flowmeter unit for water and wastewater

Proline Prosonic Flow W 400 provides a reliable liquid flow solution with ease of installation and user-friendliness for a variety of liquid measurement applications.

January 18, 2022 – Prosonic Flow W 400 brings the modern technology of Endress+Hauser’s Proline device series to clamp-on ultrasonic flowmeters. The W 400 clamp-on and I 400 insertion units provide comprehensive process monitoring with long-term cost efficiency and extensive diagnostics. These sensors pair with Endress+Hauser’s Proline 400 transmitter to provide a complete flow metering solution.

For decades, users in many process industries have turned to ultrasonic clamp-on instruments for convenient flow measurement. This trend continues, but with growing requirements for instrument data. Prosonic Flow W 400 addresses this and other issues by providing reliable measurements of process parameters, along with a host of additional information.

The flowmeter uses a nonintrusive, clamp-on measurement method, with its ultrasonic sensors mounted directly on a pipe’s exterior. This provides safe measurement of many fluids, independent of their conductivity or other properties. This includes corrosive, abrasive, and toxic fluids, making this flowmeter ideal for monitoring countless processes.

Because neither piping nor process flow are interrupted, clamp-on flowmeters can be easily used for retrofitting at any time. They are suitable for low- or high-pressure applications, on pipes smaller than an inch in diameter, and up to 160 inches, such as those encountered in water distribution.

This size range illustrates the Prosonic Flow W 400 measurement solution’s versatility. It can be used to measure flow, monitor processes, verify previously installed flowmeters, detect leaks in a pipeline, and for other applications.

The flowmeter’s IP68 Type 6P submergence-rated ultrasonic sensors provide long-term and reliable operation, requiring little maintenance. This makes them suitable for use in harsh process and ambient conditions, able to withstand temperatures from –40 to +266 °F.

Web server eases installation and operation

The Proline 400 transmitter includes a built-in web server, so users can access process, diagnostic, configuration, and other instrument data via any device capable of hosting a web browser, such as a laptop, smartphone, or tablet.

The transmitter provides targeted parameterization of measuring points, and it saves time during commissioning, maintenance, and service. Its LCD display and web-based operating tool each show real-time measurement quality—good, acceptable, or bad—to provide key status information at a glance.

FlowDC function for high performance despite flow disturbance

Piping systems in the process industry often have multiple fittings and elbows that disturb the flow profile and, along with it, the accuracy of ultrasonic flow measurement. The Prosonic Flow W 400 solution is optionally available with Endress+Hauser’s FlowDC function, which detects and corrects for the effects of flow disturbance. This ensures measurement accuracy even in the presence of a short pipe inlet run, for example when significantly reduced from the standard 15 pipe diameters down to two. The FlowDC function increases flexibility for equipping new or retrofitted systems with clamp-on flowmeters.

Heartbeat Technology increases measurement integrity

Heartbeat Technology—a testing function integrated into all Endress+Hauser Proline measuring devices—provides instrumentation self-diagnostics, along with traceable measurement verification during operation. This technology monitors for changes to the instrument electronics and sensors caused by extreme environmental or process conditions, increasing measurement integrity.

Fit for almost any application

Prosonic Flow W 400 can be mounted on a wide variety of pipe types and materials with or without lining, including metal—e.g., steel or cast iron—plastic, glass-fiber-reinforced plastic, and composite materials. A maintenance-free contact medium, called a coupling pad, provides optimum sound transmission between sensor surface and the pipe, and the resulting high signal strength ensures stable measurement results and long-term reliability. These clamp-on flow sensors are available in multiple ultrasonic frequencies ranging from 0.3 to 5 MHz, optimized for application pipe size, pipe material, and fluid.

For more information, please go to: https://eh.digital/3Kljyuf and https://eh.digital/3furcnJ

