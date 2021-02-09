The JZ Expedited Companies Join RoadOne IntermodaLogistics

Randolph, Massachusetts, February 9, 2021 - RoadOne IntermodaLogistics, a single source intermodal, distribution, and logistics services company, announces today the acquisition of The JZ Expedited Companies headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. This addition will augment RoadOne’s intermodal logistics capacity within Florida and serve as an extension of the company’s national transload and warehousing network. JZ’s full scope of services include: drayage, transload, oversized transportation, domestic LTL services, import and export logistics and container depot and Foreign-Trade Zone (FTZ) capabilities.

The JZ companies will be represented by two RoadOne branded business units: JZI IntermodaLogistics, which will include the former JZ Expedited Trucking, and North Florida Warehouse FTZ, and JZI LogisticsSolutions which will be comprised of JZ Expedited Logistics and JZI Global Supply Chain Management.

In early January, JZI announced that it plans to expand its warehouse in North Jacksonville and develop 45 additional acres of yard space at this location. The company is looking to engage with automotive and heavy equipment companies interested in strategic business expansion in Jacksonville.

"“I am thrilled to join RoadOne, a well-established, premiere national intermodal drayage and logistics company and look forward to working closely with company founders, Ken Kellaway and David McLaughlin. Together, we will grow and strengthen JZI’s service capabilities,” said Robert Fox, Senior Vice President of Operations at JZI.



“When we look to acquire businesses the most important thing is finding a company that is a good cultural fit with RoadOne. We’ve found just that with the JZI team who has demonstrated that they have the same core values and attitude as our organization. We are excited to welcome this perfect fit of Robert Fox, Chris Sloope and the entire JZI team to RoadOne. Welcome aboard!” said David McLaughlin, Chief Operating and Financial Officer at RoadOne IntermodaLogistics.

“I’m extremely pleased to have JZI join RoadOne to strengthen the services we offer our customers in the important Florida trade region. Shippers require greater supply chain efficiency, agility and flexibility in markets today and we’re committed to having the resources and service capabilities to deliver on these requirements,” said Ken Kellaway, CEO of RoadOne IntermodaLogistics.

RoadOne’s family of companies are supported by strong fuel, truck and insurance purchasing capabilities, national warehousing and depot services, as well as the advanced, end-to-end TMS TrueVision technology platform.

About RoadOne IntermodaLogistics

RoadOne and its affiliated companies deliver comprehensive single source logistics solutions that include the highest quality, reliable port and rail container drayage, terminal operations, dedicated truckload solutions, transloading, and warehousing and distribution nationwide.

RoadOne is committed to serving the changing logistics and transportation service needs of customers throughout North America. This vision of consistently delivering on a diversified service offering means that RoadOne will grow and innovate to help customers meet not only their business requirements but also increase the satisfaction of their customers.

US IntermodaLogistics and American IntermodaLogistics are part of Quality Logistics Services, a RoadOne IntermodaLogistics sister company. These Agent intermodal trucking firms are run by local entrepreneurs and are backed by the same leadership, ownership and umbrella of safety, sales, systems, and financial support as RoadOne.

In addition, First Coast and Mile High Logistics, based in Jacksonville, Florida, are affiliated companies with penetration of U.S. Southeast markets and a network of agency terminals on the U.S. East Coast, Mid-Atlantic and Gulf.

DDI IntermodaLogistics, serving the U.S. East Coast, is the foundation of RoadOne’s domestic drayage service network.

JZ IntermodaLogistics and JZ LogisticsSolutions, based in Florida, provide a comprehensive scope of logistics and intermodal services to address the extensive needs of Florida trade.

In 2019, RoadOne launched RoadOne LogisticSolutions (ROLS), a full-service drayage brokerage division. Headquartered in Tampa, ROLS will provide end-to-end drayage brokerage and related logistics services enabling RoadOne to continue its national intermodal network expansion efforts and better serve its customers’ supply chain requirements.