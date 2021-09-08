Rose Transportation Joins the RoadOne IntermodaLogistics Family of Companies

Randolph, Massachusetts, September 8, 2021 - RoadOne IntermodaLogistics, a single source intermodal, distribution, and logistics services company, announces today the acquisition of Rose Transportation an intermodal transportation services company serving rail and port facilities in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. Rose Transportation will further enhance RoadOne’s national intermodal logistics capacity and network of local providers.

Established in 1984, Rose Transportation is headquartered close to Pittsburgh and has an experienced and safety-minded team led by Dennis Casarcia (DJ), president, and Ken Joy, general manager. The company’s name will be Rose IntermodaLogistics going forward.

Nonantum Capital of Boston is a financial sponsor of RoadOne, supporting its growth efforts and the business’ expansion into new market sectors via both acquisition and organic growth.

"I am thrilled to become part of RoadOne’s impressive, national network. This union further strengthens our commitment to providing safe, reliable and efficient container logistics services to our customers,” said Dennis Casarcia, president of Rose IntermodaLogistics.

“We’re excited to have Dennis and the Rose group join our team. Their extensive history in intermodal trucking, at both ports and ramps along the East Coast, coupled with the strong leadership team and driver and customer base, will help to continue our expansion efforts. With over 200 drivers at 13 terminals, the Rose business will provide much needed capacity in multiple growth markets. We look forward to Dennis being a partner in RoadOne and helping us with our successful journey to secure our position as the premier intermodaLogistics company in North America,” said Ken Kellaway, CEO of RoadOne IntermodaLogistics.

"We are excited to join forces with Road One, a company that shares in our core focus of providing customers with the safe, reliable and efficient movement of freight. The synergies of these two companies will absolutely produce an outcome greater than the sum of their individual parts," said Ken Joy, general manager of Rose IntermodaLogistics.

RoadOne’s family of companies are supported by strong fuel, truck and insurance purchasing capabilities, national warehousing and depot services, as well as the advanced, end-to-end TMS TrueVision technology platform.