Rhenus Group rebrands in the Americas

Germany-based logistics provider Rhenus Group has rebranded three recent acquisitions in the Americas, bringing the freight-forwarding specialists under the Rhenus Americas name, the company said this week.

As of January 2021, Miami-based Freight Logistics International, Brazil-based Piramide SeaAir, and Canada-based Rodair will operate as Rhenus Logistics in the Americas.

The newly consolidating Rhenus Americas companies will continue to deliver supply chain solutions, international transportation (air and ocean), customs brokerage, compliance, warehousing, and distribution at the Rhenus Americas regional headquarters in Miami, Fla., the company said. Together, “the companies will further bolster the existing Rhenus solutions and play a vital role enabling access to market share growth as one global brand,” company leaders said.

“The commitment of Rhenus to the Americas will continue to grow with its 'One Group-One Brand-One Rhenus' philosophy,” Jörn Schmersahl, CEO of Rhenus Air & Ocean Americas, said in a statement. “The seamless transition of our recent acquisitions for the Americas has been fully integrated into our global network and will enable us to continue creating innovative solutions for our existing and future customers within the region.”

Rhenus also said it has opened a branch in Mexico City, expanding its Latin American presence for the Rhenus Americas Air and Ocean Division.