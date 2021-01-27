4SIGHT™ Connect Digital Gate Provides a Smart Gate Access Solution for Intelligent Dock Operations

(January 27, 2021 - Carrollton, TX) – Warehouse and distribution center (DC) dock operations of any size and scope can now rely on 4SIGHT™ Connect Digital Gate from 4SIGHT Logistics Solution to vastly improve driver scheduling and communications.

Warehouse and DC dock operations typically face several activity management challenges every day such as drivers arriving early, late, or without an appointment, docks becoming backed up as a result of poor scheduling, and even a lack of or breakdowns in direct driver communication. And if such operations even use a dock scheduling process, it’s most likely manual in nature and disconnected involving multiple people across several departments.

Relying on 4SIGHT Connect Digital Gate as the ideal gate access solution, facilities can:

• Proactively schedule docks for loading/unloading.

• Send drivers to the right location, based on availability, and upon arrival.

• Monitor drivers’ check-in/check-out status and capture metrics on how long drivers spend at facilities.

• Provide authority to turn drivers away if needed.

• Simplify communication between drivers and facilities via text messaging and voice calls.

• Ensure real-time carrier notifications.

• Provide reports and documentation needed to refute any detention charges.

Specifically, via 4SIGHT Connect Digital Gate’s software, facilities will be able to schedule appointments; provide self check-in/check-out for drivers with/without an appointment; view an interactive dashboard across all departments to track performance today, last week, and last month; manage arrived shipments with/without an appointment; view shipment status: scheduled, arrived, turned away, departed, and deleted; view arrived alert status: early, on time, or late; configure custom real-time alerts, notifications, and KPI’s as well as receive alerts and notifications and view performance KPI’s.

In addition, the product’s 4SIGHT Connect Hub includes Mobile Xpress features allowing drivers to pre-check into facilities expeditiously. This no-touch access process for drivers — especially helpful during times of elevated employee health safety concerns — also allows drivers to self check-in/check-out via their smart phone or other mobile device from the comfort and safety of their truck. Using 4SIGHT Connect Digital Gate’s Driver Control software, facilities can easily manage check-in/check-out (both scheduled/nonscheduled shipments) in either English or Spanish, gather driver information for on-site communication, manage driver interaction with facilities via intercom, route drivers to the dock or other designated location, and facilitate gate access.

About 4SIGHT Logistics Solution and 4SIGHT Connect

4SIGHT Logistics Solution evolved from more than 60 years of experience innovating loading dock equipment and specialty industrial doors to improve the safety and operational efficiency of warehousing, manufacturing, retail, and distribution center customers. 4SIGHT Connect was developed by leveraging that experience into an operationally-based approach to assist facilities in optimizing their yard, loading dock and warehouse logistics through real-time, automatic visibility and productivity tools.