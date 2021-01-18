UNIS Fulfillment & Transportation Memphis Expansion

Memphis, TN January 18, 2021 - UNIS LLC, an asset-based fulfillment and transportation provider announced the opening of their second fulfillment center in Memphis, TN. Unis’ expansion takes their Memphis footprint to over 600,000 square feet of distribution space.

“The demand for our services has been overwhelming and the decision to expand was an easy one. Half of the space will be used for a dedicated contract and the other half for multiple clients and to expand our final mile solutio. Our facilities and terminals are strategically located by the major marine and inland ports. We are able to service our clients to 98% of the country’s population with two-day service” said Scott Simanek, Unis LLC’s Chief Commercial Officer.

About UNIS, LLC

Founded in 1989, UNIS LLC has grown into a major, nationally recognized Third-Party Logistics Provider (3PL). From humble beginning with just a few trucks operating in Southern California, Unis has expanded into Port Centric, asset-based provider of distribution, fulfillment, final mile, transportation and drayage services. With nearly 10 million square feet of distribution and fulfillment space along with 500 trucks, Unis has mindfully impacted the successful flow of commerce with superior technology, smarter supply chains and faster execution. We credit our growth to an agile, customer driven mindset, and strategic investments in technologies that give our clients the operational insights they require in today’s dynamic supply chain environment.

More Information: https://www.unisco.com