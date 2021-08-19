Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Nick Crawford to Service Center Manager in Memphis, Tennessee

LEXINGTON, S.C. (August 19, 2021) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Nick Crawford has been promoted to service center manager in Memphis, Tennessee.

Crawford has more than 20 years of experience at Southeastern, starting his career at the Tampa service center in Florida as a part time freight handler. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including quality assurance leader, frontline leadership and operations manager, assistant service center manager and, most recently, service center manager in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“Nick’s plethora of experience and unparalleled work ethic has always made him a fearless and dependable leader,” said Seth Fetzer, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “His advanced expertise and communication skills make him an excellent addition to the Memphis service center.”

Crawford, his wife, Tara, and their two sons are excited to relocate to Memphis and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.35% on-time service in next day lanes. A dedication to service quality and a continuous quality improvement process that began in 1985 has been recognized by more than 500 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.

###

Media Contact:

Katie Davis

Largemouth Communications (on behalf of Southeastern Freight Lines)

katie@largemouthpr.com

(919) 459-6462