enVista Announces the Integration of Its Labor Management Software Solution, enCompass Labor Management Application, with Microsoft Dynamics 365

INDIANAPOLIS (January 4, 2021) – enVista, a global software, consulting, and managed services provider, optimizing and transforming both physical and digital commerce, today announces the enrichment of its proprietary software solution, enCompass Labor Management System (LMS), which now integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 (D365). The application will provide enVista clients with an enhanced Microsoft-centric experience while using enVista’senCompass Labor Management Application.

As efficiency and sustainability remain top differentiators of a successful supply chain, operations leaders must consistently work to reduce waste, optimize labor efficiencies, and control labor costs. Combining enVista’s enCompass LMS with Microsoft D365 will enable leaders to better plan, forecast, monitor, and control labor costs in real-time in a distribution or manufacturing environment.

enVista’s Vice President, Technology, Tom Stretar, says, “Combining enCompass with D365 is game changing for supply chain operations. After a year when labor and operations were most severely impacted by the global pandemic, leaders are in dire need of an application that will allow them to establish metrics and standards against which to measure performance, as well as consistently follow up to account for operational variances.”

Stretar continues, “enVista is the first software provider to develop a solution like the enCompass Labor Management Application, integrated with Microsoft D365. I am eager to see the limitless positive change impacting companies across the country that choose to leverage this new offering.”

Scott Eichstadt, Senior Vice President at The Sportsman’s Guide, says, “enVista has been an outstanding partner with The Sportsman’s Guide in implementing and supporting our labor management and employee engagement programs we have in place.”

The successful implementation of enCompass Labor Management Application can result in 10 to 20 percent reduction in distribution and manufacturing labor costs via increased throughput and deductions in overtime. Additionally, companies will see improved employee retention through formal communication and change management programs and emphasized productivity improvements without sacrificing the safety of your workforce.

enVista’s labor management practice improves labor productivity through engineered labor standards, system selection and implementation, and training. enVista’s additional workforce management services include LMS selection and implementation; workforce development and training; labor value assessment; operational assessment; transformation planning; distribution center optimization; Lean Six Sigma training, and more.

Visit our website to learn more about enVista’s enCompass Labor Management Application.

Visit our recent press release to learn more about enVista’s Workforce Management Practice’s milestones.

Visit our website to learn more about enVista.

About enVista:

enVista is a global software, consulting and managed services provider, optimizing and transforming physical and digital commerce for the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors, 3PLs/LSPs, and omnichannel retailers. enVista uniquely optimizes and transforms physical and digital commerce – optimizing supply chain efficiencies to drive cost savings, and unifying commerce to drive customer engagement and revenue. These comprehensive capabilities, combined with enVista’s market-leading Unified Commerce Platform, Enspire Commerce and the firm’s ability to consult, implement and operate across supply chain, transportation, IT, enterprise business solutions and omnichannel commerce, allows mid-market and Fortune 100/5000 companies to leverage enVista as a trusted advisor across their enterprises. Consulting and solutions delivery are in our DNA. Let’s have a conversation.™ www.envistacorp.com