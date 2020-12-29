Air industry partners test sustainable aviation fuel

Atlas Air, Exolum complete test flight powered by a blend of fuel containing fresh vegetable oil.

Atlas Air partners with fuel developer on sustainable fuel test flight
December 29, 2020
DC Velocity Staff
As the march toward a greener supply chain continues, aviation industry companies are making headway with sustainable fuel projects designed to reduce carbon emissions.

This month, air cargo carrier and service provider Atlas Air Worldwide completed a sustainable fuel test flight from Spain’s Zaragoza Airport to Mexico City. The cargo flight was powered by a blend of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and Jet A-1 fuel, developed in partnership with sustainable fuel developer Exolum and its Avikor platform. The fuel contained 2.33% SAF sourced from fresh vegetable oil, the companies said. 

“Innovative sustainable aviation fuel test projects demonstrate our ability to partner with our customers and suppliers to help create a more sustainable future for the air cargo industry and global commerce,” John W. Dietrich, president and CEO of Atlas Air Worldwide, said in a statement announcing the project. “Through ongoing meaningful partnerships, we will drive wider acceptance and availability of SAF, which will lower costs and have a positive impact on our industry and the environment.”

SAF has been shown to reduce carbon emissions by up to 80%, the companies said.


 

