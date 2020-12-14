GEODIS Launches New Visibility Platform for Customers

GEODIS in Americas, a leading third-party logistics company, today launched a new platform—GEODIS Visibility—designed to provide its customers with a 360-degree view of data across multiple facets of the supply chain.

“Visibility is one of the single most important elements to a successful supply chain,” said Pal Narayanan – EVP and CIO of GEODIS in Americas. “Historically in the supply chain industry, companies were utilizing different platforms to view inventory, access shipment data, and track resources across multiple distribution centers and storefronts, which created a disconnect in information flow and led to decreased productivity. With GEODIS Visibility, we are bringing data together in a single view for customers that enables more intelligent decision making, smarter use of resources and, ultimately, a more efficient and productive supply chain.”

GEODIS Visibility provides a robust control tower view integrating multiple complex operational systems—warehouse management systems (WMS), transportation management systems (TMS), labor management systems (LMS), and yard management systems (YMS)—to create a streamlined view of shipment across all modes of the supply chain. With a vision to provide end to end supply chain insights – Visibility platform offers multiple options for customers to easily integrate with operational systems and provide a harmonized view of the supply chain. In addition to bringing all of this detailed data together, GEODIS Visibility works seamlessly with parcel carriers, less-than-truckload (LTL) and truckload (TL) carriers and ocean carriers to provide shipment "In Transit" views for customers.

GEODIS Visibility features include:

• Track and Trace Shipments —With a single access, customers can view their data in one location, improving their experience when tracking shipments

• Digitized Documents—Customers can access all digitized documents, such as proof of delivery and signed bill of lading, allowing them to manage supply chain efficiently

• Data Analytics—Customers can view the most important KPI and metrics on the performance to fine tune the supply chain execution process

• Collaboration—Sharing data with customers improves collaboration and transparency in tracking orders

Beyond shipment tracking, the platform allows customers to execute reports on demand. GEODIS Visibility also provides users with both a strategic and tactical view of inventory across facilities for planning purposes. Strategic dashboards provide insights such as freight analytics, cost-to-serve analysis and carrier performance data for users to quickly view, export and analyze.

GEODIS Visibility has been built with the latest technology to provide a fluid customer experience for the end users. This platform features a highly scalable architecture to support future business needs of customers with growing shipment volumes, distribution nodes and visibility requirements.

