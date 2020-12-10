Delta-Q Launches Webinar on Charger Software for High Performance EVs with CHARGED Magazine

Delta-Q Technologies (Delta-Q), a leader in battery charging solutions for electric drive vehicles and machines, announced the planned release of its educational webinar with CHARGED Electric Vehicles Magazine (CHARGED). The webinar is titled, “The Unsung Capabilities of Charger Software in Creating a High-Performing EV.” It will cover three ways vehicle manufacturers can use charger software to communicate in an electric drive system.



Parties interested in viewing the content can register for access by clicking on the following link: https://hubs.ly/H0BPpyx0



Presented by Delta-Q and CHARGED, the webinar will be hosted on CHARGED’s website and led by Conway Hui, Delta-Q’s Director of Sales Application Engineering and Customer Support. Hui will share best practices on leveraging software to maximize machine runtimes and detail how customizable charger software can help OEMs:

• Create a fully integrated electric drive system, which prolongs battery life and maximizes electric vehicle performance.

• Help predict vehicle issues and perform diagnostics to prevent premature battery failure.

• Extract charger data to improve overall equipment safety and reduce maintenance spending.

“We are excited for the opportunity to partner with CHARGED to help vehicle manufacturers understand the potential of charger software and their EVs,” said Hui. “Many vehicle manufacturers are concerned about whether or not EVs can outperform their diesel or petrol-powered counterparts with existing battery technology. This educational webinar will provide CHARGED’s readers with best practices to create high-performing EVs that leverage modern charging solutions.”

The webinar will begin on December 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT) and include a live Q&A session.

About Delta-Q Technologies:

Delta-Q Technologies, a leading provider of battery charging solutions that improve the performance and reliability of electric drive vehicles and industrial equipment, has more than 20 years of experience helping tier 1 OEMs electrify their products, while its engineering team has a combined experience of more than 60 years working with CAN programming and telematic systems. The company has become the supplier of choice to many of the world’s leading manufacturers of electric golf cars, lift trucks, aerial work platforms, motorcycles and scooters, floor care machines, and utility and recreational vehicles. Delta-Q is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a local presence in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.delta-q.com or follow company updates on Twitter and LinkedIn.