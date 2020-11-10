Delta-Q Technologies to Host Virtual Presentation on Optimizing Battery Recharging Experiences

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Delta-Q Technologies (Delta-Q), a leader in battery charging solutions for electric drive vehicles and machines, announced today it will host a presentation at The Battery Show Digital Days about how Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) can optimize charging performance and end customer experience using Delta-Q chargers. The show will take place online from November 10 - 12, 2020, and offer a variety of digital resources for the electric and hybrid vehicle industry.



Delta-Q’s presentation is titled, “Customizable Charger Software: How OEMs Can Optimize The Battery Recharging Experience,” and will be led by Conway Hui, Delta-Q’s Director of Sales Application Engineering and Customer Support. Throughout the virtual product showcase, Conway will share insights on why choosing the right battery charger with a robust software system is a critical choice for engineers designing electric drive systems. The presentation will also provide an understanding of how Delta-Q’s charger software can help OEMs:



• Easily integrate the charger with other components during the design phase

• Protect their equipment aftermarket and service strategies

• Update features and conduct field fixes remotely

• Prevent premature battery failure and maximize machine availability and runtime



The virtual product showcase will take place on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 4:15 – 4:30 p.m. ET and can be viewed by The Battery Show Digital Days pass holders. Delta-Q will also have a virtual booth where they will display their mid-power charging solution, the Stackable Charging System, which can charge battery packs up to 7.5kW.



At the virtual event, Delta-Q is also sponsoring a panel discussion titled, “The Battery Impact of Ultra-Fast Charging on Batteries.” The panel will take place on November 11 from 4:15 – 5:30 p.m. ET and include battery experts from Design News, Stafl Systems, Enevate Corporation and Romeo Power Technology. During the discussion, they will examine the current technologies in charging methods, testing times and key barriers to developing longer-lasting “ultra-fast” charging batteries.



The Battery Show Digital Days is an interactive virtual conference that will not only bring the same eight tracks of technical training from Battery Show North America but will also include a unique opportunity to explore the international battery industry through 20+ sessions from the sister show, The Battery Show Europe. For more information about the conference and to register for its programs, visit The Battery Show Digital Days event website.

About Delta-Q Technologies

Delta-Q Technologies, a leading provider of battery charging solutions that improve the performance and reliability of electric drive vehicles and industrial equipment, has more than 20 years of experience helping tier 1 OEMs electrify their products, while its engineering team has a combined experience of more than 60 years working with CAN programming and telematic systems. The company has become the supplier of choice to many of the world’s leading manufacturers of electric golf cars, lift trucks, aerial work platforms, motorcycles and scooters, floor care machines, and utility and recreational vehicles. Delta-Q is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a local presence in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.delta-q.com or follow company updates on Twitter and LinkedIn.