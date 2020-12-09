Proven Benefits: A Compendium of Slotting Optimization Success Snapshots

Technologies that have been steadily tested and utilized among a vast variety of individuals, and that continue to deliver consistent results and significant benefit over time, eventually achieve industry and market acceptance. At this point in time, these proven technologies enter the realm of mature technology; a subset of solutions that have become trusted to solve unique challenges or improve the way a task is performed. Of the technologies that have officially moved into the mature stage according to this year's Gartner's Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Execution Technologies, slotting optimization is one that has immense potential to deliver value to the warehousing link of the Supply Chain.
By deploying a slotting optimization initiative, warehousing operations have the ability to balance various goals and constraints (e.g., regulations, safety protocols, storage media limitations, etc.), to create a globally optimized slotting map, which, when implemented, can deliver a variety of benefits, including:
In this compendium, Optricity will highlight eight use case snapshots from clients, representing different industries, around the world.
Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing