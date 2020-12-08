The power of positive drinking

With pandemic quarantines and travel bans keeping shoppers at home, e-commerce sales have soared, and that trend is only expected to accelerate through the winter holiday peak. Experts warn that the holiday surge will overwhelm parcel-network capacity, leading to delivery delays as drivers struggle with the unprecedented volume. But one last-mile logistics company has come up with a unique solution for helping keep drivers on task: hydration drinks.

BoxVn Ltd., a British provider of drivers and light commercial vehicle (LCV) services for retailers, has announced a partnership with Wow Hydrate, a sugar-free electrolyte and protein water company also based in the U.K. Under the deal, the beverage vendor will provide discounted drinks to all drivers in BoxVn vehicles, fostering hydration, improved physical well-being, and alertness, the companies claim.

“Due to the … spike in numbers of new delivery drivers and the expected busy Christmas peak, drivers are working longer hours and may not be able to adequately hydrate themselves and recharge their energy,” BoxVn said in a release. Both companies say the new partnership will help ensure drivers remain healthy and operate at peak performance during the busy holiday season.