JLT Mobile Computers presents new 10” rugged Windows tablet for workers on the move

JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of reliable computers for demanding environments, continues to expand into the rugged tablet PC market and today launches an upgraded version of its popular 10” Windows tablet. The new JLT MT2010P™ tablet offers better performance, improved connectivity, great screen resolution, and a longer-lasting battery, all in a slim and light yet fully-rugged form factor. With such an impressive feature set, the JLT MT2010P is the perfect choice for harsh application environments where access to the full Windows operating system is required on the move.

Against a backdrop of an ever-growing need for data management and real-time visibility across entire operations, the use of mobile technology is continuing to increase in all types of industrial sectors. In its 2020 supply chain industry report, the MHI for instance predicts mobile technology adoption to more than double over the next five years[1]. At the same time, demand for higher performance, improved features, and better mobile device support is also steadily rising.

“With its enhanced performance and functionality, the slender and lightweight JLT MT2010P tablet is perfectly designed to meet the growing mobility needs of the rugged sector,” says Per Holmberg, CEO, JLT Mobile Computers Group. “And our continuously enhanced service offering which provides customers with support throughout the entire product lifetime and even encompasses optional mobile device management, gives customers peace of mind that expert help is at hand should they need it. Last but certainly not least, I expect the continued expansion of our tablet offering to strengthen JLT’s business success, enabling us to leverage the growing market demand in rugged mobile technology.”

Running the full Windows 10 IoT Enterprise operating system, featuring a power-efficient Intel® Apollo Lake Pentium N4200 processor with turbo boost technology, and a hot-swappable battery with an extended full-shift battery life, the new JLT MT2010P rugged tablet meets the performance requirements of today’s and tomorrow’s applications within warehousing, transportation, ports, yard logistics and many other challenging use cases.

The JLT MT2010P further impresses with a wide range of wireless connectivity options, including 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0 and optional 4G LTE next to two USB3.0 ports, sound and various optional expansions such as micro-HDMI. A full range of sensors, comprising an ambient light sensor, G-sensor, gyrometer, and e-Compass, is also provided.

Vibration, shock and drop tested to MIL-STD-810G, the deceivingly slender JLT MT2010P tablet is designed to take a punch and can even withstand a four-foot drop onto concrete. It is dust proof and water resistant to IP65 standard and has an operating temperature range of -20 to +50°C/-4 to +122°F, making it suitable for working in most outdoor and indoor conditions. The same goes for the 10” projected capacitive 800 nits multitouch display, which features direct optical bonding and anti-glare protection for enhanced sunlight readability.

The MT2010P rugged tablet is available for order now. Like all JLT products, it can be tailored to individual customer requirements, including additional storage or operating system modifications for improved security.

To learn more about JLT Mobile Computers, and the company’s products, services and solutions, visit www.jltmobile.com.

About JLT Mobile Computers

Reliable performance, less hassle. JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. 25 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled us to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Advisor. Learn more at www.jltmobile.com.

