Outlook calls for strong demand for urban logistics, last-mile fulfillment

Accelerating e-commerce activity continues to spur demand for logistics services, especially in urban markets as retailers and others seek to put more products closer to end-consumers.

December research from commercial real estate firm Jones Lang LaSalle highlights these and other trends that have been growing since the spring, when the Covid-19 pandemic began to force more commerce online due to lockdowns, stay-at-home orders, and social distancing requirements. In its December Urban Logistics Snapshot, JLL found that e-commerce tenant demand has nearly tripled in 2020 and is intensifying the need for urban fulfillment centers. That is driving demand for more last-mile space and causing retailers and logistics providers to find innovative ways to deliver products.

Key findings of the December research include: