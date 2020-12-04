Panel Built Prefabricated Booths Offer Quick Parking Solution for Winter

Panel Built, Inc., a modular construction provider for the past 25 years, offers a fast and convenient solution for parking offices and attendants. As the winter months draw near and the temperatures begin to drop, these employees may require a shelter in order to keep them warm while on the job. In some cases, the booth acts as a place for the attendant to warm-up periodically while they are making their rounds on a nightly security shift.

Panel Built, Inc. is able to provide these parking attendant booths in a quick and convenient package with our prefabricated guard booths. As an experienced modular construction provider, Panel Built can ensure a consistent, quality product is delivered to your facility. Each guard shack is capable of including heating, electric, and even data/telephone preps to create a workstation inside the booth. This small work area allows the attendant or officer to continue working while warming up. Panel Built booths can also offer a 360-degree field of vision and exterior mounted flood lights to provide additional security in and around the building, ensuring the safety of the workers inside. Panel Built ships the booths entirely pre-assembled (knock-down “kits” are also available) so that the building similar needs to be offloaded from the truck, forklifted to its final location, anchored into place, and hooked into a power source, and it is ready to be used.

Panel Built was founded in 1995 by brothers Pat and Mike Kiernan, and began with the construction of panelized buildings. Today, Panel Built offers a complete line of custom modular offices, mezzanines, security booths, equipment buildings, cleanrooms, ballistic buildings, and more. All of their multiple product lines are produced on site, in one of their specialized modular construction facilities. Panel Built offers “A Better Way to Create Space” for all of modular building project needs.