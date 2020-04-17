Panel Built’s MCC Buildings Offer a Prefabricated, Quick Solution for Motor Control Centers

Panel Built, Inc., a modular construction company with 25 year’s experience in the industry, has developed industrial modular buildings for practically every application imaginable. If it’s a structure inside of a manufacturing facility, Panel Built has likely built one in the past. As an extension of this, Panel Built has begun creating fully assembled, prefabricated Motor Control Center enclosures. MCC Buildings and enclosures typically are used to house a large number of electric motors in one, central location for a variety of manufacturing applications. A MCC Building can be required in order to control the temperature in the space or to keep large amounts of dust and debris from coming in contact with the motors.

Panel Built’s MCC Buildings offer a turn-key, prefabricated solution for companies looking to enclose an existing MCC or have a new MCC project all together. Panel Built buildings utilize one of two wall types: panelized or welded steel frame and can be designed for both interior and exterior MCC building projects. For new MCC projects, Panel Built can deliver a fully assembled MCC building to the job site for the motor control equipment to be installed inside or the building can be sent to a third staging area to have the equipment completed. The buildings may be delivered with an assortment of custom options including a variety of roof designs, ballistic rated walls, heavy-duty HVAC systems, custom wall panel compositions, special wall facings, and a wide range of integrated security products.

Panel Built was founded in 1995 by brothers Pat and Mike Kiernan, and began with the construction of pre-manufactured buildings. Today, Panel Built offers a complete line of custom modular offices, mezzanines, security booths, pre-assembled exterior buildings, and cleanrooms. Panel Built prefabricated structures are designed 100% to customer specifications and are delivered to the project site pre-assembled and ready for installation. Panel Built offers "A Better Way to Create Space" for all of your building projects.