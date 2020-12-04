Brother Announces Key Alliance with Getac

WESTMINSTER, Colo.--Dec. 3rd, 2020 Brother Mobile Solutions, Inc. (BMS), a premier provider of mobile, desktop and industrial printers and labeling tools today announced it has formed a strategic alliance with Getac, a key subsidiary of MiTAC-Synnex Business Group. The collaboration will enable the companies to bring to market a variety of fully integrated bundled solutions pairing Getac’s rugged tablets and laptops, including new 5G-supported devices with a variety of Brother mobile and industrial barcode printers. The solutions help support Getac’s expansion beyond military and government agencies and are ideally suited for industries including warehouse, distribution centers, retail, manufacturing, field service and logistics, as well as public safety.

As part of the alliance, Brother will provide field-ready printer and accessory bundles that include the popular Brother PocketJet full-page mobile printer, the ruggedized RuggedJet 4” thermal receipt and label printer, and Brother’s newly introduced high-speed industrial barcode label printers. These enterprise-grade bundles will be paired with Getac’s devices including laptops and tablets. The solutions provide operations managers with a compelling range of end-to-end mobility packages, for mobile printing and barcode labeling of goods and products across enterprise and supply chain.

Solution Kits Designed with Seamless Integration to Deploy Advanced Technologies like 5G

The new bundled solution kits represent highly integrated technologies that seamlessly integrate with smart device technologies such as Android™ or Windows and can help enterprises further leverage emerging 5G infrastructure.

A snapshot of the bundled solution kits and applications:

• Public Safety – Ideal for in-vehicle hand-mounted, with USB or BT connections. Also, hybrid solutions for in/out of vehicle with hand-carried or hand-mounted applications with USB or BT connections. Uses include accident reports, Amber Alerts, citations, summons and warrants.

• Warehousing – For hand-carried, centrally charged printing and shipping for a variety of labels, with BT host connectivity. Uses include printing labels anywhere in the warehouse, DC or fulfillment center. Also, perfect for Warehousing Vehicles with mounted power direct (no battery), for printing of pallet or various other warehouse labels with BT or USB connections to host.

• Transportation & Logistics-Route Accounting – In the truck hand-carried for customer printing of delivery transaction receipts, with BT or USB connectivity to host. Enables carrying on belt from the truck to the customer for printing of receipts and invoices.

• Retail – Perfect for all types of retail receipt printing including mobile POS as well as in-aisle shelf labels or tags.

• Industrial Manufacturing – Well suited for many industrial applications with a need for stationary, high-speed desktop label printing, with USB connectivity. Enables printing of a full range of shipping and identification labels.

Easy-to-Deploy Solutions Built with Advanced Technology that Delivers Efficiency

According to Ravi Panjwani, Vice President at Brother Mobile Solutions, “Auto ID and barcode labeling continue to provide clear benefits to enterprise organizations in the retail, supply chain and manufacturing industries, as well as all types of field organizations such as public safety and government. BMS’ alliance with Getac allows our companies to jointly deliver auto-ID and labeling solutions positioned to deliver efficiency and production benefits via connected smart devices and advanced printing and labeling.”

Mr. Panjwani continued, “There will even be kits that leverage 5G technologies – a winning technology combination which will enable faster, more reliable communication and data transfer to help businesses streamline processes, enhance safety and improve customer service.”

“The proliferation of connected technologies has dramatically increased the challenge for decision-makers across many enterprises and industries who are tasked with continually identifying and deploying the best combination of devices to meet their field, warehouse or industrial workforce’s need.” said Joe Martin, Director of Product Solutions Division at Getac. “Today, Getac offers a comprehensive customizable solution program called Getac Select®. Inspired and driven by our customer’s challenges, Getac creates innovative solutions employing a combination of rugged computing devices, software, accessories and professional services delivering specifically tailored solutions. Our collaboration with Brother Mobile Solutions will simplify the decision-making process for our customers, and more importantly, add a level of assurance that the computer and print solution will function reliably in the most demanding environments,” further notes Martin.

Backed by Premier Warranties and Support

Getac will sell uniquely configured Brother Mobile Solutions printer bundles within its existing line of distribution channels in North America. The solutions come complete with an upgraded 3-year limited warranty covering the full kit, with full support provided by Getac’s Solutions Group and Brother Mobile Solutions.

Brother can also make it easy for users to acquire the bundled solution kits for one low monthly fee, with the new HaaS Shift & Print Subscription Service*.