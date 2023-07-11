Getac Recognized as a Leader in IDC MarketScape Assessments of Worldwide Rugged Mobile Devices, Tabl

IRVINE, CA—July 11, 2023—Getac Technology Corporation, a leading producer of rugged technology, today announced that two new IDC MarketScape reports named the company a worldwide Leader in Rugged Mobile Devices and Rugged Tablet and PC.

The reports, "IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Rugged Mobile Devices 2023 Vendor Assessment1 and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Tablet and PC 2023 Vendor Assessment2," noted, “Despite challenges, the future of rugged mobility is secure. Rugged devices perform tasks that consumer-grade devices cannot, and they excel in highly specialized enterprise workflows. As more businesses seek to enable larger segments of their workforce, frontline workers present a clear opportunity for growth.”

“We believe these results are further proof of Getac’s leadership in setting the standard in rugged computing devices, software, accessories and professional services tailored to each customer,” said James Hwang, President of Getac Technology Corporation. “We collaborate proactively with our customers to resolve operational challenges at every level to ensure performance in extreme working environments. This results in a lower total cost of ownership because Getac devices are designed from the ground up to handle challenging conditions.”

The IDC MarketScape noted that “Enterprise organizations that require either Android- or Windows-based fully rugged solutions designed for a multitude of frontline use cases should consider Getac high on their list of rugged device providers.”

Additional specific strengths of Getac featured in the reports include:

• Extensive solutions portfolio: “Getac offers an extensive portfolio of rugged hardware that is differentiated across multiple OSs, form factors, and screen sizes. In addition, Getac has differentiated offerings in rugged in-car video and body-worn cameras not offered by its direct competitors. These adjacent offerings create potential for additional expansion into public safety and law enforcement.”

• Vertically integrated supply chain: “Getac designs and manufactures its own products and works with Getac Holdings' subsidiaries to make key critical components, including motherboards, batteries, mobile computing chassis, and copolymer mechanical components for a vertically integrated supply chain.”

• Android Enterprise Recommended: Getac’s participation in the Android Enterprise Recommended program, ensures “its Android devices will receive timely security updates and OS support during deployment life cycles.”