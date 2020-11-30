Ascent Global Logistics expands air service to Alaska

Transportation and supply chain solutions company Ascent Global Logistics has acquired Alaska-based Hageland Aviation Services and launched Rambler Air to expand its passenger and cargo service across the state, the company said today.

Rambler Air is an expansion of Michigan-based Ascent’s Arctic On-Demand service, an Alaska-focused program that provides air charter brokerage for cargo and passengers.

“Alaska’s economy relies on air services more than any state in the lower 48, making it perfect for Ascent’s proprietary air charter bid-board technology, which powers Arctic On-Demand,” Chris Jamroz, Ascent’s executive chairman, said in a statement Monday. “Now supported by our launch of Rambler Air and our acquisition of Hageland Aviation, Ascent will have one of the most comprehensive and customer-focused air offerings in Alaska.”

Service is expected to launch in early 2021 with eight Piper Chieftain Navajos and two Beechcraft 1900D aircraft. Rambler Air will be headquartered in Anchorage at Lake Hood, the company said.