Stephanie Jay Named Customer Success Manager

Based in the Ogden, UT facility, Jay is responsible for working closely with her assigned customers in conjunction with our operations teams to ensure that objectives are met and that her customers are wowed with the service they receive from a2b. Jay brings with her a diverse background made up of various roles in Account Management, Customer Service, and Quality Assurance.

“There’s an ambitious energy here!” says Jay of her new role. “It’s an exciting time right now because we have new systems being researched and implemented, new concepts being developed and equipment being brought in to aid in efficiency and growth. We’re all looking forward to what’s to come.”

“Stephanie has done an incredible job for us in her short time here,” explains Debbie Skerly, Executive Vice President of a2b Fulfillment. “This is a complex operation and we are thrilled to have her work directly with our customers to ensure their needs are met on a daily basis.”

Jay resides in Utah with her husband, Landon, son Ayden, daughter Janessa and father, Steve. Outside of work, the family loves spending time camping or hiking and also caring for their many pets - puppy Lola, dog Macho, cats Blue and Tigger, and 5 bunnies Spot, Tweak, Rico, Mama, and Flint.