SmartHop Announces Jay Hinson as New General Manager of Fintech

SmartHop, an advanced freight booking and fleet management platform, today announced Jay Hinson as its new General Manager of Fintech. Hinson, a seasoned financial services executive known for developing cloud-enabled banking platforms, nurturing partnerships and increasing company revenue, joins SmartHop to lead the company’s expansion of fintech tools within its self-service TMS platform for small fleet owners.

As the GM of Fintech, Hinson will be responsible for the development of SmartHop’s one-stop trucking ecosystem, focused on helping small and medium-sized fleets better understand, manage and optimize their finances.

“Jay’s expertise in scaling fintech companies will prove valuable for SmartHop as we use the latest tech to empower small trucking companies to manage healthier businesses,” said Guillermo Garcia, SmartHop Co-Founder and CEO. “Jay will guide us in expanding our current user-friendly offerings that include data insights for smarter load-booking, back office and payroll integrations, as well as easy pay alternatives to factoring - into its own ecosystem.”

SmartHop plans to become a comprehensive solution for all of its customers’ financial needs, including invoice factoring, fuel cards, small business checking, loans, credit cards, payroll, payment processing, insurance and tax solutions.

“Fintech continues to be a hotbed for innovation, especially within the supply chain and logistics space,” said Jay Hinson. “The SmartHop team has already created a smart trucking platform, and I look forward to leading the strategy and development of our growing fintech service offerings that will be solutions to pain points experienced by many small fleet owners and operators.”

Before joining SmartHop, Hinson was Senior Director of Product Strategy and Business Development at Stash, a personal finance app that makes investing accessible and easy for millions of Americans. Hinson helped to scale Stash, while leading the development of an integral element of Stash Core, its digital banking infrastructure platform. Hinson’s other fintech-related experience includes serving as a manager at KPMG and an IT consultant for Wipro Technologies. He earned a bachelor’s degree in management and finance from Georgia Institute of Technology.