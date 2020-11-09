Globalia Logistics Network concludes its First Virtual Meeting successfully

Valladolid, 19th October 2020: Globalia Logistics Network has successfully concluded its first-ever Virtual Meeting held on the 14th and 15th of October 2020. The Virtual Meeting afforded an opportunity to the delegates to come together on one platform and continue with the networking in the absence of a direct face to face meeting.

The Virtual Meeting was carried on via Globalia's exclusive user-friendly platform created by the It Department of Globalia. Furthermore, the whole team of the network was involved in the assistance of possible technical issues the agents may have. All of this resulted in a very positive user experience.

“Given the circumstances, this year we couldn’t manage to assemble in person but the impeccable arrangement of our first Virtual Meeting made sure that agents could meet online, enhancing the mutual trust and bonding among members within the network. Additionally, being an Online Event, it eliminated all the hindrances to participation and reduced expenditure in terms of time and money,” declares Antonio Torres, the President and Founder of Globalia Logistics Network.

“This is my fourth virtual meeting this year and it is by far the best platform. Congratulations to the Conqueror team. It is really working perfectly and the event has been very well organized, with a support team that’s always willing to assist,” stated a Conqueror member from Portugal.

The Virtual Meeting was a one of a kind opportunity for the network members to assemble on one platform at one time to engage in constructive business discussions with fellow members with the purpose of securing a constant flow of new business opportunities.

