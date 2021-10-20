Globalia’s Annual Meeting goes virtual for the second time hosting more than 1150 meetings

Globalia concludes its 2nd Virtual Meeting successfully, which was organized to expedite networking among the members and reunite them virtually. After the great reception of their 1st Online Conference, Globalia’s team worked hard to surpass the previous meeting experience. The Virtual Meeting that was held on 14th and 15th October, 2021, presented a perfect opportunity for the members to assemble on one platform and consolidate relationships with their network partners without having to leave their homes.

Members participated in more than 1150 one-to-one videoconferences during the two days of the event. The professional and user-friendly meeting platform created by Globalia made for a seamless conferencing experience. It ensured that all the videoconferences were automatically organized according to the agenda and time zone of the delegates.

“It has been wonderful experience, thanks to the whole Globalia team, who made it possible” Says our Globalia Member in Karachi, Pakistan.

The primary goal of the conference was to encourage a perfect working partnership between the network members that majorly contributed to expanding the scope and opportunities of the member companies. Moreover, Globalia’s team was always at hand to help members with every step of the meeting process and resolve any technical issues.

“Globalia Logistics’ Virtual Meeting is a great platform where to improve your work and increase your business activities” declares our Globalia member in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

This year, the delegates also had the chance to touch base with their network partners during the coffee breaks just like they used to do during our in-person meetings. They had the choice to access a room with up to 5 random participants and engage in informal discussions. This was done to promote a sense of trust and bonding within our network, which obviously had a positive impact on the number of concerted projects.

The event started with a Welcome Speech from Antonio Torres, the President and Founder of Globalia Logistics Network. This was followed by the one-to-one meetings between the network members. Additionally, members also took part in the FreightViewer workshops where Andrea Martin Globalia’s FreightViewer Coordinator explained the new features added to the software.

In the words of Antonio Torres, “In the face of the ongoing pandemic, we once again organized a cloud conference keeping in mind the safety concerns of our members and our virtual meeting yielded a remarkable outcome for the second time. All in all, it had been a wonderful and highly productive experience that gave the members a chance to expand their operations in a time when the shipping industry is going through an unprecedented crisis. The meeting allowed the delegates to set the stage for many new collaborative projects that forms the basis of our network. I am confident we will be able to conduct an in-person meeting next year when we leave the pandemic behind us.”