Did you miss the PULSE & OTTO AMR Conference?
November 6, 2020
OTTO Motors CEO, Matthew Rendall & PULSE Integration’s Chief of Strategy & Innovation, Matthew Chang met at the the Virtual Autonomous Mobile Robot Conference on October 26-27, 2020 where they shared information about the business case for AMRs vs. forklifts, conveyors, and other modes of material handling at both greenfield and brownfield facilities. They discussed the ROI from one of the largest at-scale AMR deployments.
Watch The Recording Here: https://youtu.be/Hn2VnZST5-o

