SafetyTek's New COVID-19 Workforce Health Analysis Solution Instant Results Feature

From masks and temperature checks to reconfigured facilities, organizations have implemented a range of practices to protect employees from COVID-19 exposure. However, the recent global rise in coronavirus cases makes it clear that, if businesses wait to analyze every cold or allergy symptom, they may be too late. Instead, they need to rapidly establish a minimum threshold that stops potentially exposed employees from entering a work site. Now SafetyTek Software, a leading environment health and safety (EHS) platform provider, makes it easier than ever to identify employees at risk and stop them from coming to work with the SafetyTek COVID-19 Workforce Health Analysis solution’s new Instant Results feature.

The Instant Results feature lets workers instantly confirm on their mobile phones whether they are free of COVID-19 risk. Meanwhile, it alerts supervisors and managers of employees at potential risk, so they can act immediately and preemptively to protect other workers. By automatically analyzing each worker’s COVID-19 risk, the Instant Results feature frees managers from the time and effort to manually conduct the analysis—time that can make the difference between whether an infected employee comes into contact with other colleagues. The Instant Results feature is part of the newest SafetyTek COVID-19 Workforce Health Analysis release, which is available today for free and has been adopted by thousands of organizations since it debuted in March 2020.

Immediate, Automated COVID-19 Risk Analysis

SafetyTek COVID-19 Workforce Health Analysis is a cloud-based solution that allows safety, human resources (HR), and other managers to share updates with workers and monitor the COVID-19 status of employees to determine who can safely work onsite with team members and who needs to work in isolation. Because managers can use either their computers or mobile devices to access SafetyTek COVID-19 Workforce Health Analysis, they can readily make decisions whether at the office, at a work site, at home, or in quarantine. Meanwhile, the solution lets workers remotely self-report any symptoms of COVID-19 or potential exposure using their mobile phones and receive their assigned COVID-19 health status.

Instant Results with the red light/green light indicator builds on the existing dashboard capabilities of SafetyTek COVID-19 Workforce Health Analysis to help companies prevent potentially infected employees from coming into contact with other workers in four key ways:

● Employees who use their mobile phones to fill out the simple COVID-19 Self-Assessment form instantly get a green light to show they can come to work or a red light indicating that they need to wait for directions from their supervisor.

● Managers and supervisors automatically receive an alert email or text for any worker with a red light warning. They can then contact the employee to determine whether it is safe to come to work or take another course of action.

● The COVID-19 Workforce Health Analysis Dashboard also automatically alerts managers about workers who have either received a red light signaling potential COVID-19 risk or have not yet completed the required COVID-19 Self-Assessment form.

● Concierges or greeters at workplaces can require employees to show the green light signal—or a red light signal with a resolution—on their mobile phones before entering the building.

“With COVID-19, mitigation is too little, too late. Organizations need to focus on prevention if they are to successfully protect employees while enabling the business to remain up and running. However, prevention is nearly impossible if companies rely on manual processes,” said SafetyTek Software Founder and CEO Ryan Quiring. “Built on our data-driven, cloud-based EHS platform, our standalone SafetyTek COVID-19 Workforce Health Analysis solution provides the automation that enables managers and workers to join forces in preventing COVID-19 exposure. Now with immediate updates from our Instant Results feature, that collaboration in protecting employees and the business is even easier.”

Availability

SafetyTek COVID-19 Workforce Health Analysis is a standalone solution that is offered at no cost to users. Instant Results with the red light/green light indicator is a premium feature that is available today and is being provided as a free trial for all users through November 30, 2020. Notably, SafetyTek COVID-19 Workforce Health Analysis is an extension of the cloud-based SafetyTek Workplace Safety Engagement Platform being used by companies across North America—ensuring the scalability, reliability and performance needed to manage businesses’ COVID-19 prevention and mitigation efforts. To sign up for the free solution, visit https://safetytek.io/covid-19.

About SafetyTek

SafetyTek Software is a leading environment, health and safety (EHS) platform provider. The company was founded in 2014 with a mission of supporting workplace safety by simplifying mandatory processes, enabling positive safety cultures, and reducing the carbon footprint using state-of-the art technology. Today, organizations across North America rely on the data-driven SafetyTek Workplace Safety Engagement Platform to create a safety culture of excellence that keeps the workforce protected and productive at the same time. Using the cloud-based platform, safety, HR and other managers can view the performance and engagement of safety programs throughout any workforce, engage and empower employees, and gain the real-time data insights needed for better decision making. SafetyTek is headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. To learn more, visit https://safetytek.io.