Miami, FL new 24/7 access Secure Fleet Tractor-Trailer Parking by TXS.

MONTEBELLO, CA October 24, 2020 by JP Harwood jonpaul@terminalexchangeservices.com

This New Location is approximately 16 miles away from Downtown Miami right out of the interstate 95 and hwy. 441

New Secure Facility offers:

• 24/7 access, on-site security, fenced and gate guarded, monitored by CCTV.

• Live in person attendant 24/7 with advanced customer registration technology for easy in and out process

• Outdoor security lighting,

• Brand new fully paved, lined and numbered parking lot dedicated to trucks

• Diesel Fuel for sale at Below Pilot pricing

• On-site Truck Repair Facility

• Annual, month-to-month rates available

• Restrooms, and trash services

This Facility is within a 5 to 15-mile radius of 90 percent of all local Distribution Centers, Transportation Hubs and Corridors of the areas they serve.