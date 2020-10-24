Miami, FL new 24/7 access Secure Fleet Tractor-Trailer Parking by TXS.

MONTEBELLO, CA October 24, 2020 by JP Harwood jonpaul@terminalexchangeservices.com
This New Location is approximately 16 miles away from Downtown Miami right out of the interstate 95 and hwy. 441
New Secure Facility offers:
• 24/7 access, on-site security, fenced and gate guarded, monitored by CCTV.
• Live in person attendant 24/7 with advanced customer registration technology for easy in and out process
• Outdoor security lighting,
• Brand new fully paved, lined and numbered parking lot dedicated to trucks
• Diesel Fuel for sale at Below Pilot pricing
• On-site Truck Repair Facility
• Annual, month-to-month rates available
• Restrooms, and trash services
This Facility is within a 5 to 15-mile radius of 90 percent of all local Distribution Centers, Transportation Hubs and Corridors of the areas they serve.
