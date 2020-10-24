Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Miami, FL new 24/7 access Secure Fleet Tractor-Trailer Parking by TXS.

October 24, 2020
MONTEBELLO, CA October 24, 2020 by JP Harwood jonpaul@terminalexchangeservices.com

This New Location is approximately 16 miles away from Downtown Miami right out of the interstate 95 and hwy. 441

New Secure Facility offers:
• 24/7 access, on-site security, fenced and gate guarded, monitored by CCTV.
• Live in person attendant 24/7 with advanced customer registration technology for easy in and out process
• Outdoor security lighting,
• Brand new fully paved, lined and numbered parking lot dedicated to trucks
• Diesel Fuel for sale at Below Pilot pricing
• On-site Truck Repair Facility
• Annual, month-to-month rates available
• Restrooms, and trash services

This Facility is within a 5 to 15-mile radius of 90 percent of all local Distribution Centers, Transportation Hubs and Corridors of the areas they serve.

https://terminalexchangeservices.com/contact-parking-network.html
