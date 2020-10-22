Ivanti Wavelink Launches Strategic Alliances Program

Ivanti Wavelink, the supply chain business unit of Ivanti, announced the launch of the Ivanti Wavelink Strategic Alliances Program. The new program establishes a formal ecosystem comprised of hardware and device manufacturers, independent software vendors (ISVs) and other technology partners whose solutions are validated for use with the Ivanti Wavelink product portfolio.

“In launching the Ivanti Wavelink Strategic Alliances Program, we are working with new and existing partners to expand access to Ivanti validated solutions within the supply chain and retail verticals,” said Brandon Black, vice president and general manager, Ivanti Wavelink. “We anticipate that through this new ecosystem, we will be able to build greater awareness that will accelerate our go-to-market with these partners, expand to new vertical markets and ultimately drive a substantial increase in revenues for Ivanti and our partners.”

The supply chain and retail industries are currently experiencing tremendous growth in the use of Android-powered, iOS devices and complementary technologies. The Ivanti Wavelink product offerings help speed modernization within the supply chain, by making it easier for customers to achieve their time and budget milestones when deploying next-generation Android and iOS based mobility solutions, while at the same time minimizing the risks and dependence on IT resources.

“By creating an ecosystem in which our customers can easily add complementary, validated solutions that further enable them to modernize and voice enable their supply chain and retail technology infrastructure, we are also helping our partners provide their customers with access to a robust portfolio of technology solutions designed to solve their most pressing business challenges,” said Simon Storey, global vice president of Strategic Alliances, Ivanti Wavelink. “Through this program, we are enabling our partners to remove the risk businesses face in migrating applications to multiple modern hardware devices and peripherals. Alongside this, enabling complimentary software solutions and validated host applications which help their customers quickly achieve their goals of improved productivity and accuracy,”

Ivanti Wavelink currently has an ecosystem of more than 3,000 partners that can now take advantage of the Strategic Alliances Program of self-validation for Ivanti Wavelink and their Android-based solutions. These partners in the Strategic Alliances Program are now taking advantage of this new portfolio of technology and ISV relationships and validation to grow their businesses and drive new revenue streams.

“Ivanti Wavelink has a rich history in providing robust supply chain modernization and mobility management solutions,” said Koamtac President Dr. Hanjin Lee. “We are pleased to be one of the first member companies to join the Ivanti Wavelink Strategic Alliances Program, and look forward to growing our business alongside other ecosystem partners, and providing our mutual customers with technology solutions that are designed to meet their needs now, and well into the future.”

For more information on Ivanti Wavelink products and solutions, visit www.ivanti.com/wavelink.



About Ivanti Wavelink

Ivanti Wavelink software enables organizations to leverage modern mobile technology in the warehouse and across the supply chain to improve productivity, picking accuracy, and reduce risks without modifying backend IT systems. It’s been deployed with 10,000+ customer on over 5 million devices. Ivanti Wavelink is part of Ivanti, which automates IT and Security Operations to discover, manage, secure and service cloud to edge. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com/wavelink and follow @GoIvanti.



###