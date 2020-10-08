No Deposit Slots Explained

Online casinos are far more generous with bonuses than their land-based cousins. In fact, welcome bonuses are a major part of the incentives used to try and attract new players to these online establishments. The reason behind the generosity of online casinos is down to the amount of competition that each online venue now faces in an increasingly saturated market. These casinos literally have to pull out all the stops to standout from the crowd. Despite this, many bonus offers are in fact similar to each other and it is the micro details that make some bonuses more appealing than others. Wagering requirements are vitally important because some are set so high, that you would literally have to gamble thousands before you could even think about making a withdrawal. Larger casinos have smaller wagering requirements applied to bonus cash and these requirements can sometimes be as low as x20. Some casinos throw in free spins that carry no wagering requirements at all and these can boost your cash balance giving you more ammunition to explore the casino and all it has to offer. The good thing about online casinos is that the special offers like Fluffy Fairgound Free Spins do not just apply to new players, regular free spins are offered to everyone through daily free games as an incentive to keep punters playing.

Bonus Offers Explained

As already mentioned, there are many different types of welcome offers out there to tempt punters. The most common ones are 100% deposit bonuses up to a certain amount. The standard is £200 and this means that if you deposit £100 you will have the deposit matched giving you £200 to play with. If the wagering requirements are set at 20x, then bets of £4000 will be needed before the bonus funds can be turned into real cash that can be banked. A rare sight is the no deposit slot bonus that some casinos do still offer. This offer literally means that you do not even need to make a deposit before you receive a gift, all you have to do is successfully open an account. Some casinos give you £10 free just for registering with them and this allows you to get a taste of the casino and all it has to offer. Instead of playing on demo mode, you can test slots out with casino cash and if you win whilst doing so, then the cash lands in your account. The disadvantages of no deposit slots is that there are sometimes many clauses attached to the free cash and the most common one is wagering requirements that are usually much higher than the industry standard. Another catch is that winnings are usually capped and if you do win, then your cash is not released until you make your first real cash deposit.

Terms and Conditions Apply

Reading the terms that come with any bonus is always highly advisable and this will ensure that you do not forfeit the bonus by breaking some of the rules that are attached to them.