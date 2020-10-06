Averitt Opens New Location To Better Serve Greater Greensboro, NC Area

Averitt Express has opened a new service center that expands its ability to service Greensboro and the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina. Located less than 18 miles from downtown Greensboro, the new facility features a 46,000-sq.-ft dock and 102 truck doors to handle the flow and distribution of freight in and out of the region.

“We are excited to increase our ability to serve the business community in and around the Piedmont Triad and the shippers throughout the country that move freight through the region,” said Wayne Spain, Averitt’s president and chief operating officer. “Our new service center is nearly double the size of our previous location, and it will allow us to handle the region’s growing volume of freight delivery and distribution needs.”

Averitt has served the Greensboro area for more than three decades and opened its previous facility in 1990.

“For years, we’ve seen the demand for freight distribution grow in the region,” said Spain. “The Piedmont Triad is a vital market for shippers throughout the South and along the East Coast. From being able to provide a pool distribution point for large volume shippers to offering full load intermodal and expedited air services, our new service center can serve essentially any transportation need a shipper may have.”

In addition to its increased size, the new location includes a mechanic shop with three truck bays, four fueling positions and a drive-through truck wash. The new service center also features a driver support center that provides the company’s local and over-the-road drivers with access to amenities, including wireless internet, laundry machines, workout equipment, showers, and a driver support specialist that is on-call to assist with any questions or needs.

As a result of the expansion, Averitt expects to hire dozens of new drivers and associates in the upcoming months. The company will also offer an on-the-job training program for individuals that have recently received their CDL-A license. The paid training pairs new drivers with an experienced Averitt driver that can teach and assist individuals with varying levels of driving experience.

Averitt also offers a “dock-to-driver" training program at its new location. This program allows dock workers to gain the skills and knowledge needed to obtain their CDL-A license. While working as a dock worker, individuals can receive training from current Averitt drivers.

Averitt’s expansion in North Carolina follows recent openings in Atlanta, GA and Houston, TX.

To learn more about local career opportunities at Averitt’s new location, visit AverittCareers.com/Greensboro