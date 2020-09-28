Raymond to host virtual manufacturing day for students, Oct. 2

Lift truck manufacturer The Raymond Corp. will host its annual Manufacturing Day career event for students this Friday, Oct. 2. The 6th annual event will be held online for the first time and is open to middle and high school students from across the United States, the company said.

Raymond’s career day coincides with a national Manufacturing Day sponsored by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM). From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. students can access virtual programming designed to introduce them to careers in advanced manufacturing, the company said.

“As manufacturers seek to fill 4.6 million high-skill, high-tech jobs over the next decade, Manufacturing Day empowers manufacturers to come together to address their collective challenges so they can help their communities and future generations thrive,” Raymond said in a statement announcing the event. “Manufacturing careers are at the heart of some of the most impactful work being done in response to the pandemic, and we are excited to introduce students to the possibilities manufacturing careers can provide.”

Visit Raymond’s website for more information or to register.