ORBIS Corporation Offers New Plastic Pallet for Heavy-Duty Racking Applications

ORBIS® Corporation, an international leader in reusable packaging, adds the new Odyssey® rackable pallet for use in heavy-duty racking applications to its suite of plastic pallet offerings. The 40-by-48-inch Odyssey pallet is a robust solution that supports heavy loads and provides stability with unique design features, including optional steel reinforcements and molded-in frictional elements.



The Odyssey pallet is made for a variety of racking applications, in market segments including general food processing, dry goods and agriculture. With superior racking performance, the Odyssey pallet is designed to rack loads up to 2,800 pounds in unsupported racking. Additionally, the unique permanent molded-in frictional elements minimize load shifting, do not damage cases or product, and prevent pallet slippage off fork equipment.



“While designed for heavy racking applications, the Odyssey pallet is built to be easily moved manually, while improving product and associate safety with frictional elements that prevent load shifting,” said Alison Zitzke, senior product manager for ORBIS Corporation. “For over 50 years, ORBIS has built a reputation as an innovative plastic pallet manufacturer through both its materials and designs. The Odyssey pallet builds on that success, further expanding ORBIS’ leadership as a multi-process pallet manufacturer to better serve our customers’ application requirements.”



This plastic pallet is an ideal alternative to wood, as it is fully reusable and designed for hygienics. Coupled with dimensional consistency and a full stringer bottom for seamless conveyance, the Odyssey pallet is optimized for automation. Additional benefits include: Injection-molded construction, enabling a lightweight design, efficient tare weight and comfortable handholds for easy manual handling; robust and highly resistant to impact from equipment, ideal for rugged applications; and smooth surfaces and minimal cavities for easy cleaning and fast drying.

For more information on this effective, ergonomic and economical supply chain solution, please visit www.orbiscorporation.com/odyssey.