Independent Forwarders Seek Network Membership For Stability

Kelly Bunyan is the Owner and Managing Director of a group of successful freight networks, headquartered in London, UK: World Freight Network (WFN), Specialist Freight Networks (SFN) and

International Freight Network (IFN).

Kelly, who has 16+ years of experience in managing networks, notes: "Our networks have been affected by the global situation, as you would expect in such a challenging year. However, I’m delighted to say that the vast majority of our members consider their membership an essential investment. I believe this to be not just for the stability the network provides right now, but for the opportunities it will undoubtedly provide in the future.

Networks provide small and medium-sized forwarders with the global reach and expertise that they need to impress, win and satisy their clients. A small local company who joins us is instantly connected with agents worldwide – in essence, they ‘become’ a multi-national with coverage in all continents.”

Debbie Constantine, Group Operations Manager, added: "Our members consider their network connections of paramount importance, in terms of winning business and executing shipments with confidence. Some examples of our members’ thoughts on this:

"Experts agree that the most connected people are often the most successful. When you invest in your relationships, it can pay you back in dividends. Networking is important - having reliable contacts worldwide is an essential factor of our business."

"Networking is pivotal in today’s forwarding industry - a company can’t best service its clients without the collaboration of reputable agents (through a reliable and trusted freight network) that have a presence in the specific locations required ."

"Our network plays a vital role in enabling small and medium sized forwarders to have the right international contacts – to stay in competition with the big players."

Kelly concluded, “Recent times may have been hard, but forwarding remains an essential industry. As one member put it, ‘We are tough, Kelly – we’re not going anywhere!’. I am continually impressed with the resilience of our members, and their ability to adapt and overcome all such obstacles. I am delighted to be a part of their journeys, as we continue to expand our network family.”

