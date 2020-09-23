Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Independent Forwarders Seek Network Membership For Stability

September 23, 2020
Kelly Bunyan is the Owner and Managing Director of a group of successful freight networks, headquartered in London, UK: World Freight Network (WFN), Specialist Freight Networks (SFN) and
International Freight Network (IFN).

Kelly, who has 16+ years of experience in managing networks, notes: "Our networks have been affected by the global situation, as you would expect in such a challenging year. However, I’m delighted to say that the vast majority of our members consider their membership an essential investment. I believe this to be not just for the stability the network provides right now, but for the opportunities it will undoubtedly provide in the future.

Networks provide small and medium-sized forwarders with the global reach and expertise that they need to impress, win and satisy their clients. A small local company who joins us is instantly connected with agents worldwide – in essence, they ‘become’ a multi-national with coverage in all continents.”

Debbie Constantine, Group Operations Manager, added: "Our members consider their network connections of paramount importance, in terms of winning business and executing shipments with confidence. Some examples of our members’ thoughts on this:

"Experts agree that the most connected people are often the most successful. When you invest in your relationships, it can pay you back in dividends. Networking is important - having reliable contacts worldwide is an essential factor of our business."

"Networking is pivotal in today’s forwarding industry - a company can’t best service its clients without the collaboration of reputable agents (through a reliable and trusted freight network) that have a presence in the specific locations required ."

"Our network plays a vital role in enabling small and medium sized forwarders to have the right international contacts – to stay in competition with the big players."

Kelly concluded, “Recent times may have been hard, but forwarding remains an essential industry. As one member put it, ‘We are tough, Kelly – we’re not going anywhere!’. I am continually impressed with the resilience of our members, and their ability to adapt and overcome all such obstacles. I am delighted to be a part of their journeys, as we continue to expand our network family.”

