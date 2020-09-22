Redesigning your global supply chain? Be smart about it

According to supply chain consultant Mark Baxa, many global supply chains are currently in the process of “rebalancing,” as companies shift away from having an overly heavy manufacturing and sourcing footprint in China. As they make these shifts, however, Baxa urged supply chain leaders to be smart and consider the full impact of such moves.

Baxa made this point during a presentation at the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) EDGE 2020 conference on “Smarter Global Supply Chain Operations.” Baxa and his co-presenter Lee Beard, senior director of global transportation for Nike Inc., made the following suggestions for companies considering changing their sourcing strategy: