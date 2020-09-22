InXpress Americas Now Offering Expanded Shipping Options

South Jordan, Utah (September 22, 2020) – InXpress, a shipping and logistics franchise with a network of almost 400 franchises in 14 countries, has expanded its service offering to now include UPS® shipping for companies based in the U.S. market. The enhanced domestic small parcel and international shipping options, which benefit from InXpress’ purchasing power, offer great value, visibility and personalized service mindful of both time-in-transit and money.

InXpress first started offering UPS® services to customers in 2004 in the UK. Being a customer-centered company, InXpress USA knew it could enhance the customer experience to offer the full-range of UPS® small parcel shipping services to help more small-to-medium size enterprises (SMEs) with vast shipping needs. No matter the time required to ship, frequency of shipments, volume, size, destination or need – InXpress can deliver on a personalized shipping solution.

InXpress customers will now have access to the following shipping options:

- UPS Next Day Air®

- UPS Next Day Air Saver®

- UPS 2nd Day Air® and UPS 3 Day Select®

- UPS® Ground and UPS® Standard Service to Canada

- UPS Worldwide Express®, UPS Worldwide Saver® and UPS Worldwide Expedited®

“InXpress has always been centered on helping bolster small-to-medium size enterprises around the world and we believe by adding to our robust shipping service offerings, we will strengthen and reinforce our commitment to entrepreneurs in need of immense shipping solutions,” said Dustin Hansen, CEO of InXpress Americas. “We don’t just want to accommodate customers, we want to evolve and provide the best-in-class support we can for our SME partners.”

InXpress franchisees are global shipping specialists who serve SMEs seeking strategic partners and cost-saving advocates, who provide shipping rates traditionally only available to high-volume clients. InXpress provides customers with real-time visibility, the ability to ship efficiently and a single local point of contact who will go the extra mile with one-stop-shop access to multiple carrier options. InXpress is the only non-asset authorized reseller company that can offer customers multiple shipping solutions through a global network of robust carrier partners.

About InXpress:

InXpress, a global business-to-business franchise company in the shipping and logistics industry, with a network of over 400 franchisees provides SMEs with unrivaled time and cost-saving shipping solutions through consultative services and innovative software. Due to the franchise’s size and its global connection to more than 50 trusted carrier partners, InXpress franchisees can offer big shipping discounts to small and medium-sized business. With automated shipping preparation and one-on-one account management, InXpress customers are treated with the care and services typically reserved for Fortune 1000 companies. The core services include international small parcel, domestic small parcel and LTL (freight). The company was founded in 1999 in the United Kingdom and currently operates in 14 countries. InXpress Americas began franchising in 2006. To learn more about the franchise opportunity and the reoccurring revenue potential, visit https://inxpressfranchise.com/.

