XPO CEO to highlight leading logistics trends at CSCMP EDGE

When Brad Jacobs talks, supply chain experts listen. On Wednesday, they will have a chance to listen to him in depth.

Jacobs made significant waves in the transportation and logistics world in 2012 when he invested $150 million in cash in a nonasset-based expedited transportation company called Express-1 Expedited Solutions Inc. From there, through mergers and acquisitions, the investor built the resulting company, XPO Logistics, into a multi-billion-dollar organization.

On Wednesday, Jacobs will sit down with CNBC correspondent Frank Holland at the Council of Supply Chain Management Professional’s (CSCMP’s) EDGE 2020 Conference to discuss top trends in logistics and the future of the supply chain profession. The interview will cover e-commerce, technology, sustainability, diversity, and other issues facing the industry. The one-on-one discussion will serve as the opening keynote for the last day of the conference.

Interested attendees can still register for the all-virtual conference at www.cscmpedge.org.