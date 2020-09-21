Greening the supply chain

By the end of this year, a quarter of all the vehicles UPS purchases annually will be powered by alternative fuel or advanced technology, according to Peter Harris, director of sustainability for the transportation and logistics giant. And though that’s just one measure of the company’s far-reaching efforts to promote a sustainable supply chain, it’s an important milestone that speaks to the growing importance of environmentally friendly business practices in the broader industry.

Harris talked about UPS’ company-wide sustainability efforts in an educational session at the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals’ (CSCMP) Annual Conference Monday afternoon. Titled “Sustainability and Supply Chain,” the session was presented by the Wall Street Journal and hosted by Robert Welch, the Journal’s vice president of enterprise media and partnerships.

In a question-and-answer format, Harris and Welch covered UPS’ sustainability efforts across its transportation and facilities operations, pointing to investments in electric vehicle technology, alternative fuels, robotics, and packaging operations, among other areas. Some highlights: