Panel Built Mezzanines Create Semi-Permanent Storage Space in Crowded Facilities

Panel Built, a modular construction company with 25 years’ experience in the industry, offers a quick and convenient way for crowded manufacturing and warehouse facilities to create additional space in their building. Utilizing a bolt-together system, Panel Built fabricates fully custom mezzanine systems to be assembled inside of the facility. In addition to fabrication, Panel Built can also design, engineer, deliver, and assemble the mezzanine system, acting as a turn-key provider of these systems. And although the systems are prefabricated, each mezzanine Panel Built delivers is fully custom, tailored to the customer’s specific space needs. Panel Built offers custom mezzanine shapes, sizes, barrier railing, deck heights, decking, gates, and more. In order to design the perfect space solution for each project, Panel Built works with a variety of dealers all across the United States and internationally. These dealers are able to meet with the customers and determine the best space solution for their facility.

Additionally, Panel Built’s heavy-duty mezzanine system is made to withstand the rigors of facilities of all types, ranging from manufacturing to military environments. The systems are painted using powder coat in one of six standard colors (additional color options available) in order to give the mezzanine a durable and lasting finish. With the great flexibility in design, Panel Built’s mezzanine platforms can act as more than just storage space. Catwalks, steel crossovers, equipment platforms, access platforms, and more have all been created using these prefabricated mezzanines.

Founded in 1995 by brother Pat and Michael Kiernan, Panel Built operates under one mission, To Solve Customers’ Space Needs with Excellence and Great Customer Service. Beginning as a provider of panelized office buildings, Panel Built now also provides a full line of cleanrooms, welded steel buildings, ballistic rated booths, guard shacks, mezzanines, prefabricated towers, and more. Panel Built provides “A Better Way to Create Space” for industrial and commercial building projects.