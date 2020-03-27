Panel Built Prefabricated Mezzanine Systems Utilizes Vertical Space in Crowded Facilities

Prefabricated mezzanine systems are a convenient, easily installed structure to help provide additional usable space in facilities of all types. Utilizing a bolt-together system, the steel mezzanine are fully fabricated in one of Panel Built’s state of the art modular construction facilities. So, when the mezzanine components are delivered to the project site, there is no additional welding needed, and the structure is ready to be erected and installed. Although the mezzanines are prefabricated, that does not meant the platforms are “pre designed.” All of Panel Built’s structures are tailored to the customer’s specific needs. For this reason, Panel Built’s mezzanines are utilized in many different applications, other than as just storage space.

Catwalks, equipment access platforms, maintenance platforms, observation towers, and more have all been formed from our bolt-together steel mezzanines. However, the one benefit all of these structures have in common is that they take advantage of the unused, vertical space above a facility’s floor. Panel Built mezzanines have been used to hold storage space, workers, offices, conveyor belts, equipment, machinery, and even pieces of a space ship. One of the greatest benefits Panel Built is able to offer through their mezzanine design is their willingness to tackle just about any platform project thrown their way. Panel Built has had a variety of unique projects all with the common goal of creating and freeing up space within a facility. With over 25 years experience in the modular construction industry, Panel Built can help design and install a platform that will best fits the facility’s needs.

Panel Built was founded in 1995 by brothers Pat and Mike Kiernan, and began with the construction of pre-manufactured buildings. Today, Panel Built offers a complete line of custom modular offices, mezzanines, security booths, pre-assembled exterior buildings, and cleanrooms. Panel Built prefabricated shelters are designed 100% to customer specification and are delivered to the project site pre-assembled and ready for installation. Panel Built offers "A Better Way to Create Space" for all of your building projects.