U.S. DOT awards record-level funding for safety programs

The Transportation Department’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has awarded nearly $80 million in grants to states and educational institutions to promote commercial motor vehicle (CMV) safety, the agency said today. The awards represent the agency’s highest ever funding level for safety grants.

The grants aim to improve CMV safety in three areas: general safety and technology-related programs; states’ efforts to achieve FMCSA compliance for Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) standards and programs; and for CMV operator safety training programs at educational institutions. FMCSA made the following awards:

$45 million in High Priority (HP) grants to enhance states’ commercial motor vehicle safety efforts, as well as advance technological capabilities within states.

$32.7 million in Commercial Driver’s License Program Implementation (CDLPI) grants to enhance efforts by states to improve the national commercial driver’s license (CDL) program.

$2 million in Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator Safety Training (CMVOST) grants to 20 educational institutions to help train veterans for jobs as commercial bus and truck drivers.

Nearly 60% of FMCSA’s funding is provided to states and local communities through grant funding—all intended to enhance commercial vehicle safety, according to the agency.