DAYTON FREIGHT WINS TWO LOGISTICS MANAGEMENT 2020 QUEST FOR QUALITY AWARDS

DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton Freight won two Logistics Management 2020 Quest for Quality awards.

This the eleventh consecutive year they have been honored in the Midwest/North Central Regional LTL category and they were the only carrier to score above the weighted average in this group. Dayton Freight’s impressive 50.45 was the highest weighted score in the entire Regional LTL category this year. They were also recognized in the Expedited Motor Carriers category for the fifth time.

The Quest for Quality awards are voted on by readers of Logistics Management magazine, and are considered one of the most important measures of customer satisfaction and operational excellence in the transportation industry. This survey is by invitation only, and allows shippers to rank the carriers they work with daily. The shippers must have experience with the specific carrier at some point in the past 12 months.

Dayton Freight’s VP of Sales Dave Brady said, “We are honored to be recognized for this customer voted award. With the evolving changes we have all experienced this year, we cannot thank our loyal customers enough for this prestigious recognition.”

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 14th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 60 Service Centers in 14 Midwest states, served by 5,000 employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as the The Dayton Difference.

