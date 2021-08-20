Press Release



DAYTON FREIGHT HONORED WITH A LOGISTICS MANAGEMENT 2021 QUEST FOR QUALITY AWARD



For the twelfth consecutive year, Dayton Freight won the Logistics Management 2021 Quest for Quality award in the Midwest/North Central Regional LTL category.

The Quest for Quality awards are voted on by readers of Logistics Management magazine, and are considered one of the most important measures of customer satisfaction and operational excellence in the transportation industry. Each year, this survey evaluates and measures service providers across the nation utilizing criteria such as on-time performance, value, information technology, operations and customer service.

“Quest for Quality Awards are unique in our market because the winners are determined by our readers – the buyers of logistics and transportation services who put these carriers and service providers to work on a daily basis all over the world,” said Michael Levans, Group Editorial Director of Peerless Media, LLC., the publisher of Logistics Management.

“What our editorial team has found remarkable over the years is that no matter how many economic, regulatory or operational pressures they continue to face, the carrier and service provider communities find a way to step up to the plate to meet those evolving challenges,” said Levans. “And Logistics Management readers are proud to honor them with the highest vote of service confidence when they do. There is nothing that compares to these awards in the market.”

Dayton Freight is humbled to be a part of this prestigious group of carriers. Dave Brady, Dayton Freight’s VP of Sales shared, “We are humbled to receive this award, especially during a year of many unprecedent challenges. I am extremely proud of our team and their willingness to work hard and focus on the needs of our customers!”

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 13th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 60+ Service Centers in 14 Midwest states, served by 5,500+ employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.

