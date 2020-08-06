Fast Radius Appoints Industry Leader Nora Toure as Sales Exec

Fast Radius, a leading manufacturing technology company based in Chicago, has named Nora Toure its new director of sales and service factory lead.

As the founder of Women in 3D Printing, she is a global figure in efforts to attract more women into the field of additive manufacturing. The group, with more than 10,000 members, is one of the world’s largest additive manufacturing communities.

Toure has built and scaled teams in sales, operations and customer support in the United States and Europe. Her expertise in the manufacturing ecosystem helped close multimillion-dollar contracts for early-stage manufacturing companies, and she has forged business relationships with hundreds of partners in the industry.

Toure has been named among the 20 most influential women in additive manufacturing every year since 2015. Among other honors, she was included in 40 Under 40 East Bay by Diablo Magazine and named Community Advocate of the Year by 3D Printing Industry, both in 2018.

“Nora has an extensive network, a talent for developing strong business relationships and a passion for strengthening and improving company culture,” said Brian Simms, Fast Radius’ vice president of sales, to whom she will report. “We value her expert team-building skills and her leadership in the industry, including the initiative and enthusiasm she has shown to support women and advance diversity.”

Toure joined Fast Radius from Ivaldi Group, where she was vice president of strategy. Prior to that, she was general manager and business development executive for Sculpteo.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Fast Radius, a company that drives innovation and value through technology,” Toure said. “I am impressed by the company’s achievements so far and very excited to be a part of this world-class, high-performing team to help make new things possible.”

