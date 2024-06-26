CADDi Appoints Chris Brown as Vice President of Sales

CADDi, a leading manufacturing solutions provider and the only manufacturing technology company named to Fast Company’s 2024 Most Innovative Companies list, announces the appointment of Chris Brown as Vice President of Sales. Brown will lead a team based in CADDi’s U.S. HQ in Chicago. He brings extensive experience in executive sales leadership and business development and has a proven track record of driving exponential revenue growth and market expansion across B2B organizations serving the supply chain.

At CADDi, Brown will leverage his expertise to drive sales growth and foster a culture of collaboration and excellence within the sales organization. With a focus on strategic vision and execution, Brown aims to propel CADDi to new heights of success and deliver unparalleled value to its clients.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris to the CADDi team as VP of Sales here in the U.S.," said Yushiro Kato, CEO of CADDi. “His proven ability to optimize sales processes and drive revenue growth will be instrumental as we continue to expand CADDi Drawer into new markets. Chris's insights and strategic acumen will play a pivotal role in shaping our sales strategy and propelling CADDi to new heights of success."

Throughout his career, Brown has led sales teams to unprecedented success, spearheading remarkable revenue growth and market expansion. He spearheaded a five-year growth journey from $8 million to $400 million in revenue for a publicly traded industry heavyweight. Additionally, he established and nurtured a high-performing team that monetized over 5,000 partners, achieving an impressive $23 million in revenue within a single calendar year.

In his previous roles, Chris demonstrated an exceptional knack for optimizing sales plans and playbooks. Under his leadership, the sales team achieved an outstanding 100% year-over-year sales revenue growth. Through the implementation of targeted sales training, meticulous hiring processes, comprehensive onboarding procedures, and the establishment of standardized operating procedures (SOPs), Chris laid a robust foundation for future growth and scalability.

"I'm honored to join CADDi at such an exciting time in the company's journey. What attracted me most to CADDi is its unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in manufacturing,” said Brown. “As head of sales here in the U.S., I'm eager to leverage my experience to not only drive revenue growth but also to explore new avenues for value creation.”

Chris Brown's appointment underscores CADDi's commitment to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to its clients. With his leadership, CADDi is well-positioned to capitalize on new opportunities and solidify its position as a leader in the manufacturing industry.

CADDi is a global manufacturing company on a mission to "unleash the potential of manufacturing." The company strives to transform the manufacturing industry through its primary offering, "CADDi Drawer," an AI-enabled drawing management system, helping further unlock the potential of manufacturing by significantly improving the efficiency of procurement teams. CADDi was recently named to Fast Company’s 2024 Most Innovative Companies list as the only manufacturing technology company.