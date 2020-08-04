Old Dominion Freight Line expands service center network

Less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has added nine service centers in the first half of 2020, bringing its nationwide service center count to 238, the company said this week.

The Thomasville, N.C.-based company said the new facilities are located in Butte, Mont.; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Conroe, Texas; Jonesboro, Ark.; Lafayette, Ind.; LaGrange, Ga.; Rochester, N.Y.; Rock Island, Ill.; and University Park, Ill. Company leaders said the centers will support capacity needs, improve shipping time, and enhance delivery flexibility.

“Even during an unprecedented time, we will continue to invest in our network and look for additional ways to improve our operations,” said Chip Overbey, senior vice president of strategic planning. “Our goal is to build capacity to win market share, while shortening response time and transit times. Our investments align with our long-term strategic plan of investing in our business.”

The announcement follows Old Dominion’s July 30 earnings report that showed declining sales and profits, as well as an earlier report of sinking revenues in May. The firm cited sluggish economic conditions resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic as the primary factor for the lower earnings.