Zethcon debuts new corporate brand identity and website

Lombard, Ill. (Aug. 04, 2020) – Zethcon Corporation announces the completion of its rebranding process with the launch of a new company website, Zethcon.com. The rebranding provides a refreshed look and feel as Zethcon begins its second 50 years in business, while remaining true to the company’s core identity as a dedicated, knowledgeable and nimble third-party logistics (3PL) software partner.

The new website launched in July, with in-depth, updated content and modern graphic elements coming together as a reflection of a year-long branding exercise meant to provide a solid marketing foundation to support the company’s continued growth. The website gives users a complete resource for information on Zethcon’s flagship product, Synapse WMS – a warehouse management system (WMS) for 3PL operations – and the company’s related capabilities, including hosting options, integration services, technical support and more.

“Beyond just providing a clean, contemporary image, the branding and website exercises are about communicating who we are and what we do that makes us successful,” says Chris Oechsel, CEO, Zethcon. “Our challenge was to take what our customers know Zethcon for – state-of-the-art technology that’s constantly being upgraded and modernized – and make that value more readily apparent to the rest of the market.”

In 1999, the company launched Synapse WMS specifically to serve the unique needs of 3PL providers. Zethcon continues to enhance related technology and support capabilities, most recently launching its Managed Integrations Services division dedicated to helping users with end-to-end data integration.

Visit the new website at Zethcon.com

About Zethcon

Zethcon is a provider of modern warehouse software designed to drive growth, revenue and reliability for the 3PL and distribution markets. The company’s flagship product, Synapse WMS, offers broad and deep functionality in a highly configurable package, capable of matching unique customer requirements. With 50 years of experience solving customer problems with innovative technology, Zethcon is dedicated to highly responsive service and long-term partnerships.