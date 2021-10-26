New website launches Tower Cold Chain’s global brand identity

Both the branding and website reflect Tower’s global focus on promoting circularity and driving innovation in cold chain delivery to offer added customer value and best-in-class technical support services.

The website has been designed to be fully customer-centric, including the introduction of a new technical resource area, streamlined product information and the provision of a personalised dashboard that helps users configure the specific requirements for their cold chain payloads.

In addition, following specific customer feedback, the site also incorporates a dynamic map of the Tower’s global network with detailed information on its strategically located hubs throughout Europe, the USA, Asia-Pacific, India, and South Africa.

The website includes full details of Tower’s complete range of robust, reliable and reusable containers, which covers all pharmaceutical temperature configurations and standards, as well as meeting the different requirements of Euro, US, single and double pallets, and the smaller sub-pallet consignments. This enables customers to easily compare models and identify the most appropriate solution for their requirements.

Niall Balfour, Tower Cold Chain’s CEO, said; “Our new website and branding reflect both our global capabilities and our commitment to deliver the highest standards of products and services.

“Through simplifying what is a highly technical and highly regulated supply chain, we believe we can deliver real value for our customers. Our website is central to this, enabling them to find the information they require with the very minimum of clicks and helping them to specify and book the services they need.”

Tower’s latest investment and digitalisation of its services follows the recent opening of its new global headquarters in Theale, UK, where its Innovation Centre and expanded laboratory facilities will play a key role in delivering the next generation of cold chain products.



The company was one of the first to adopt phase-change materials to protect temperature-sensitive materials, as well as developing an integrated data logger for its products. More recently, Tower introduced a range of unique biotechnology deep frozen pack-out solutions.

“Innovation has driven Tower’s development and our new brand and website will spearhead our commitment to becoming the provider of choice in digitalised thermal protection solutions,” concluded Balfour.

“I am delighted at the positive feedback we have already received as we continue to develop the Tower offer and provide the high-performance containers our customers demand to deliver pharmaceuticals to patients safely and efficiently worldwide.”

The new website and branding can be seen at www.towercoldchain.com.