Adopting Hydrogen Fuel Cell-Powered Lift Trucks Makes Financial and Operational Sense

Hyster: Adopting Hydrogen Fuel Cell-Powered Lift Trucks Makes Financial and Operational Sense
July 1, 2020
No Comments

What if your materials handling operation could achieve higher operational productivity, eliminate cumbersome battery charging infrastructure and deliver consistently high performance? It's possible, with lift trucks powered by hydrogen fuel cells.

Make the switch from lead-acid batteries and you could achieve:

  • Increased uptime
  • Smaller footprint
  • Constant power
  • Lower emissions, lighter impact

Explore the financial and operational benefits of hydrogen fuel cell-powered lift trucks and see if your operation is well suited.

Download this white paper

Alternative Fuels Lift Trucks Material Handling
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing