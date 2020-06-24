Anchorage, Pittsburgh airports partner to speed air cargo

Pittsburgh International Airport and Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) have formed a partnership to improve air cargo speed and operational efficiency at both facilities, officials from both airports said earlier this month.

The agreement allows managers at both facilities to exchange information about airport management, explore alliances, and seek cooperative marketing opportunities, among other issues, officials said. Ultimately, they hope to establish cargo service between the two airports, officials also said.

“We want to act as one team—to leverage all of our resources, connections, and expertise to make cargo service between PIT and ANC that much more attractive to better create efficiencies in the air cargo industry,” according to Bryan Dietz, vice president of air service development at Pittsburgh International Airport. “We want to combine those strengths and the experiences we have as two airports to make sure we’re meeting the needs of airlines, forwarders, and shippers more precisely and more effectively.”

The partnership furthers Pittsburgh International’s goal to expand its air cargo operations. The airport is planning to add a 75,000 square-foot cargo processing facility and adjacent parking lot, funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“We are continuing to build Pittsburgh International Airport into an international logistics center and growing cargo is a key driver for that,” Christina Cassotis, Pittsburgh International Airport CEO, said in a June 18 statement announcing the partnership. “We’re excited to partner with one of the busiest cargo airports in the world as we continue to sell Pittsburgh as a convenient—and speedy—cargo destination.”

“ANC provides access to major markets in Asia, North America, and Latin America, and is looking to grow its air cargo network by adding new destinations. With its strategic location providing access to the Northeast, Midwest, and Southeast, Pittsburgh has great potential to capture future growth,” Jim Szczesniak, ANC Airport Manager, said in the June 18 statement.